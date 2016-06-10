Naspers mulling sale of Allegro

NASPERS, Africa’s biggest company by market value, is planning to sell its Polish online auction website Allegro, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The global internet and entertainment group had hired Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential disposal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations were private. Allegro, which could fetch as much as $3bn including debt, was likely to attract interest from private equity firms as well as technology companies, including Chinese buyers, the people said.

Naspers was exploring a sale of Allegro after receiving interest from potential buyers, and could sell because the unit was not growing as fast as some of its other businesses, one of the people said. The process was at an early stage and there was no guarantee a sale would go ahead, they said.

Naspers has grown into an almost R1-trillion company through investing mainly in emerging-market internet companies, notably China’s Tencent Holdings and Mail.ru Group of Russia. Allegro, which is similar to US website eBay, is the number-one e-commerce platform in eastern Europe, with more than 14-million monthly users, according to Naspers’s website.

"It is our company policy to neither acknowledge nor deny our involvement in any merger, acquisition or divestiture activity, nor to comment on market rumours," Naspers representative Meloy Horn said on Thursday.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Naspers shares were trading 0.98% higher at R2,273.87 on the JSE in early trade on Friday.

Bloomberg