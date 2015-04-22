Manufacturers fear flood of ‘grey’ set-top digital boxes

FIVE of the biggest local electronics manufacturers have launched a stinging attack on the government’s controversial policy on set-top boxes, warning it will devastate local industry and lead to a flood of grey products into the market.

With an estimated 9-million households set to require TV set-top boxes when SA switches to digital broadcasting, it was hoped the programme would be a boon for local industry and job creation. But manufacturers said on Tuesday that crucial changes made to the digital migration policy by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi last month would block these goals.

Government policy published in 2008 and confirmed by the Cabinet in December 2013 said the local manufacture of set-top boxes was "a critical step in the reinvigoration of the country’s electronic industry", creating jobs and boosting the electronics manufacturing sector.

The manufacturers are represented by the South African Communications Forum (SACF) and include: Altech UEC; ABT Africa; Tellumat; DiVitech, and Vectronics. The SACF handed an extensive memo to Ms Muthambi on Tuesday criticising her amended policy.

At the heart of the dispute over digital migration is whether set-top boxes should be manufactured with conditional access, enabling a broadcaster to encrypt its signal. Although the Cabinet had endorsed the conditional access system as a key to achieving several policy objectives, last month Ms Muthambi persuaded her Cabinet colleagues to make critical changes, including a specification that the government-subsided boxes "will not have the capabilities to encrypt broadcast signals".

The about-turn comes after lobbying by pay-TV network MultiChoice, which says allowing signal encryption would give new entrants into the pay-TV market a leg up by lowering start-up costs.

The policy has serious implications for free-to-air broadcasters, such as e.tv, which will find it difficult to compete without signal encryption. E.tv is challenging the new policy in the courts.

The implications for manufacturers were equally dire, said Muzi Makhaye, who heads the SACF’s manufacturers working group. Without a robust control system in the box, cheap, imported set-top boxes will be able to pick up the signals of free-to-air broadcasters.

"If the set-top box has a conditional access system then it can only be manufactured in SA. If it doesn’t then it can be manufactured anywhere, be plugged in and will work," Mr Makhaye said.

Manufacturers believe the decision to drop conditional access will lead to "an uncontrollable influx of grey imported set-top boxes".

The Department of Trade and Industry has said it will impose import tariffs and set local content requirements.