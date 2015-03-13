SABC non-executive director removed

THE South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board passed a vote of no confidence in nonexecutive director Hope Zinde and removed her from the post on Thursday.

"Today’s meeting managed to only deal with issues relating to one nonexecutive director, Ms Hope Zinde, in whom the board passed a vote of no confidence and resolved to remove her as a nonexecutive director with effect from (Thursday)," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The board met to discuss the conduct of some of its members.

"The allegations levelled against them include ... fraudulent conduct, raising matters of the board externally without a mandate and nondisclosure of conflict of interest."

Ms Zinde insisted on Friday that she was still a member of the public broadcaster's board.

"I want to assure you that I am still very much a member of the board of the SABC," she said in a statement.

"I (like you) was shocked to learn from the media that I have been removed from the SABC board," she said.

She said had not been served with any documentation or informed of her removal from the board.

Ms Zinde said she had been accused of divulging board matters she was not mandated to discuss at the African National Congress communications stakeholder lekgotla.

"I am currently awaiting a process to unfold through the appointing authority, Parliament and the presidency, to look into a matter I have been alleged to have committed," she said.

In January, board member Prof Bongani Khumalo resigned, allegedly because Communications Minister Faith Muthambi had sent letters to board members asking why they should not be suspended.

His resignation came less than a month after SABC board chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala resigned, after she was unable to provide proof of her academic qualifications, as requested by a parliamentary committee.

Last year, the public broadcaster’s CEO Lulama Mokhobo resigned, and chief financial officer Gugu Duda was fired for misconduct.

