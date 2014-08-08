Madonsela subpoenas minister over SABC

PUBLIC Protector Thuli Madonsela has subpoenaed Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to account for her endorsement of the permanent appointment of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Ms Madonsela lashed out at the Cabinet minister for her refusal to accept an invitation to discuss the issue, accusing her of "contempt".

According to the public protector’s office, the subpoena was served on Thursday morning. Ms Muthambi denied any knowledge of the subpoena. "I know nothing of that. I would not ignore the public protector’s summons. If I receive such a summons, I shall go," she said.

It is unusual for Ms Madonsela to serve a subpoena to compel a person to provide information on an issue that she is investigating. She prefers "invitations" to interviews.

In February the public protector issued a report that found that successive SABC boards had allowed Mr Motsoeneng to operate above the law. However, despite these findings, Ms Muthambi endorsed a board decision to make his acting appointment permanent last month, prompting a new investigation by the public protector.

An angry letter accompanied Ms Madonsela’s subpoena: "Despite your statement to the effect that you have a duty to protect the constitutional position of my office to carry out its mandate, the tone and response of your letter shows nothing but contempt," she wrote.

"For example, you say you do not wish to appear before me. I invited you to a meeting and your response does not say you are unable to attend but rather that you choose not to attend. If this is not contemptuous, what is?"

The Public Protector Act allows Ms Madonsela to issue subpoenas. The act states that the penalty for ignoring a subpoena is a fine of up to R40,000 and/or one year in jail.

Ms Madonsela also warned Ms Muthambi against "forum hopping", indirectly referring to the Democratic Alliance’s court application to have the decision to appoint Mr Motsoeneng reviewed and the suggestion that the public protector may not investigate a decision pending before a court.