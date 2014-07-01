Tencent agrees to buy a $736m stake in online ad provider

HONG KONG/BEIJING — Naspers associate Tencent, Asia’s largest Internet company, has agreed to buy a $736m stake in a provider of online advertisements to bolster its online content as it seeks to compete with Alibaba.

It will buy a 19.9% stake, amounting to 36.8-million Class A and B ordinary shares in Chaoyang, China-based 58.com at $20 each, it said

The investment will expand the choice of local services and merchants available to Tencent users.

It will help build Nasdaq-listed 58.com’s user base by capturing traffic from Tencent’s messaging services WeChat and QQ.

The acquisition could improve the user experience in Tencent’s mobile platform and attract new customers," said Ricky Lai, an analyst at Guotai Junan Securities.

Tencent fell 0.2% to HK$118.20 at the close of trade in Hong Kong.

The stock has gained 19% this year, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index is little changed.

Before the deal, Tencent had racked up at least $258.5m in mergers and acquisitions in the second quarter of this year, trailing Alibaba Group’s $2.48bn, said Bloomberg Industries analyst Tim Craighead.

Tencent is adding games and advertising services to applications including WeChat, known as Weixin in China. It is counting on apps and games to win more of China’s 618-million internet users as they migrate to smartphone content.

The deal will broaden Tencent’s e-commerce platform, add customers and increase revenue, said analysts led by Alicia Yap at Barclays. "The investment in 58.com is strategically positive for Tencent to deepen its footprint," she said, affirming an overweight rating on the stock.

Tencent in March agreed to buy a 15% stake in JD.com and transfer some of its assets to build a stronger competitor to Alibaba.

Bloomberg