MultiChoice’s BEE shares up 12-fold since 2006 launch

SHARES in Phuthuma Nathi, the black economic empowerment (BEE) arm of pay-television operator MultiChoice, leapt 14% to a record high in Thursday’s trading session.

There is a view that the share price jumped as some investors anticipated good earnings and a good dividend from MultiChoice. Thursday’s share price jump means investors who bought into the BEE scheme have seen investment grow about 12 times from their initial R10 a share.

The stock jumped to a record high of R120 when an unprecedented R26.4m worth of shares exchanged hands on the Equity Express over-the-counter trading platform, where the company is listed.

More than 200,000 shares, offered by different sellers, were seemingly snapped up by a single institutional buyer, which took advantage of the availability of large volumes of scrip.

MultiChoice is 70% controlled by media and technology company Naspers, and it sold a 30% stake — termed Phuthuma Nathi — to black investors in 2006.

"Last week already there was a build-up of sellers at the R120 mark, and then this morning a buyer who wanted large volumes snapped them up," Etine Nel, the MD of Equity Express, the operator of the online trading platform, said yesterday.

Large blocks of shares, including one of 60,000 shares offered for R7.2m in one trade, came in at the opening of the market, helping to breach previous records in the stock.

MultiChoice is due to publish its results for the year ended March in the next few weeks.

Last year it paid a R2.4bn dividend and R2.1bn special dividend, totalling R267 per Phuthuma Nathi share.

"Investors are probably anticipating dividends and pricing that in," said Mr Nel.

At the end of trade yesterday, Phuthuma Nathi 1 shares ended up 9.5% at R115, while Phuthuma Nathi 2 shares ended up 12.32% at R118.

The two Phuthuma Nathi empowerment transactions were launched in September 2006 and January 2007.