Naspers takes a beating after investors hammer Tencent

SHARES of diversified internet company Naspers headed toward their biggest one-day loss in two-and-a-half years on Friday, hit by a sell-off in China’s Tencent Holdings, of which Naspers owns more than a third.

Investors hammered Tencent after China’s central bank ordered a halt to some mobile payment methods used by internet companies, amid concern over the security of their verification procedures.

The move is seen as hitting the mobile payment businesses of Tencent, China’s largest internet company, and its smaller rivals.

Shares of Tencent fell as much as 7% in Hong Kong before closing down 4.1%. The company’s explosive growth in recent years has helped make Naspers the most valuable company with a primary listing on the JSE.

Shares of Naspers were down 5.8% at R1,211.75 at 11am, making it the biggest drag on the benchmark top 40 index and putting the stock on track for its biggest one-day loss since late 2011.

Reuters