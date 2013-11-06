Minister’s counsel says surrendered Nkandla documents were sufficient

THE Mail & Guardian Centre for Investigative Journalism has been given all the documents it requested regarding upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence, Daniel Berger SC, appearing for Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi, told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

He was opposing an application by the centre to refer the matter for oral evidence in order to cross-examine state officials on whether all documents relating to the Nkandla project had been handed over.

The centre, also know as amaBhungane, first applied in July last year for access to all records in the department’s possession that pertained to the procurement by the state of goods or services to improve, upgrade or secure the Nkandla estate.

After initially refusing to disclose the documents, citing security reasons, the department in June this year provided 12,000 pages of documents.

On closer inspection by amaBhungane’s investigators, it became clear that several documents were missing. The disclosed documents were confined to correspondence between the department’s middle and lower management and excluded any records generated at "top management" level.

The centre believed the department had made no effort to locate and disclose the documents in possession of the decision-makers responsible for all the critical decisions taken to authorise and implement the Nkandla project.

Mr Berger on Wednesday opposed the referral of the matter for oral evidence and said amaBhungane was given everything it had asked for in June.

"A referral will usually be granted if there is a reasonable possibility that the hearing of that evidence will tip the balance in favour of (amaBhungane)," he said.

He said this was not such a case because Mr Nxesi’s special adviser Philip Masilo and public works project manager Jean Rindel had provided all documents that dealt with the Nkandla upgrade.

However, Wim Trengove SC, for amaBhungane, said the most important issue was that the director-general, as information officer of the department, had a duty to persuade the court that all steps were taken to find the documents requested by the centre.

"The obvious way of looking for these documents is to go to the source, the people responsible for the implementation of the project. That would be the minister, the deputy minister, the director-general and the deputy director-general," he said.

Mr Trengove said the test for referral was whether there was reasonable doubt that the department had disclosed all the documents requested.

The court reserved judgment.