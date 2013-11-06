Hearing on Media24 pricing is postponed

THE Competition Tribunal on Wednesday postponed its hearing into the predatory pricing case against Media24 following an objection by the parties about the constitution of the panel that was about to hear the case.

The matter was set down for Monday last week, but was postponed to Wednesday and again postponed to Monday next week following an objection about the constitution of the panel that was lodged on Friday.

The panel consists of three members, and the tribunal decided to reconstitute the panel to prevent any further delays in the matter. It seems there are different interpretations of the act in terms of the constitution of a panel to hear matters.

The Department of Economic Development is obtaining a legal opinion on the matter.

The tribunal did not comment on the nature of the objection of the panel but confirmed that another member had been appointed.

The tribunal has 11 members, of whom three are full-time members. The objection about one of the part-time members on the panel was lodged on Friday.

The Competition Commission investigated Media24’s pricing conduct after it received a complaint from competitor Gold-Net News in the Goldfields area in the Free State.

Gold-Net News competed against Media24’s titles in the community newspaper market.

The commission’s investigation found that Media24 engaged in predatory pricing in the market for advertising in community newspapers in the Goldfields area from 2004 to 2009.

It had two newspapers in the region — Vista and Goudveld Forum — competing for advertising revenue with Gold-Net. Gold-Net claimed it was forced out of the market in 2009 after it was no longer able to sustain the price war with Goudveld.

Media24 has denied the allegations, saying Goudveld Forum covered its costs during the complaint period. It also denied the allegation that Media24 kept Goudveld Forum open to deter competition with Vista.

It denies that its pricing conduct led to the demise of Gold-Net News.