Foreign earnings buoy up Naspers

NASPERS has risen steadily this year, gaining about 52% to Wednesday’s close of R825.90.

Analysts attribute this to its Chinese associate company Tencent, in which Naspers owns 34%. Alexander Duys, portfolio manager at Mvunonala Asset Managers, said Tencent recently reported very good first-quarter results, to which the share price responded by rising substantially. Tencent, a key investment of Naspers, is responsible for most of Naspers’ valuation.

"As a result, Naspers’ share price will be highly correlated to Tencent’s share movement, especially in the short term. The weak rand has also assisted Naspers’ share performance during the course of the year, and thus Naspers’ performance year to date has been nothing short of stellar," he said.

Some analysts say it is risky for Naspers to be so heavily exposed to the Chinese instant-messaging, entertainment and online advertising market.

Mr Duys said the higher share price did not increase the risk for the group, but it did do so for shareholders. "If new capital is allocated at existing prices, the potential to earn good risk-adjusted returns is lower, thus the key risk for shareholders is the low margin of safety from a valuation perspective," he said.

Naspers’ assets have increased 600 times in value since the initial investment in Tencent in 2001.

While it is the main driver of Naspers’ value, some analysts say Tencent remains an opaque company, with competitors in effect debarred from entering its lucrative market by regulatory preferences. It has hugely benefited from Chinese government policies to ensure greater competition in the market, but eventually restricting it to only two or three players. Western internet companies, notably Google, are struggling to operate in the country.

Tencent gets a cut of the downloading of any game on a cellphone or personal computer from millions of Chinese consumers. Instant messaging also works on this principle, which requires little investment by Tencent. In effect a pure cash cow for Naspers, Tencent’s main success has been in securing the right to payment from authorities for these products.

Coronation Fund Management analysts have dubbed Tencent a complex stock to value. Naspers’ reliance on Tencent has forced management to look at new alternatives, with the focus now on e-commerce. But those are still loss-making assets. E-commerce showed a loss of R2.1bn in the year to March on revenue of R11.4bn.

While at this rate Naspers’ share price could be heading for R1,000, Mr Duys said it was difficult to assess how the share would perform in the near future. "But we still remain confident of its medium-to long-term prospects. Besides Tencent, we also like the potential of Naspers’ pay-TV business in Africa," he said.

In June, Naspers reported a 27% rise in full-year revenue to R50.2bn. Core headline earnings rose 20% to R22.1bn. Together with revenue from Russia’s Mail.ru, total revenue from the internet was up 80% at R34.5bn, surpassing pay-TV revenue of R30.2bn for the first time in the company’s history.

Imara SP Reid analysts believe the present valuations of Tencent and Mail.ru make Naspers fully valued.