Mugabe the ‘big winner’ in Sentech’s Zimbabwe TV cuts

SIGNAL carrier Sentech has scrambled the SABC’s three TV channels available in Zimbabwe via free-to-air decoders, in a move that deprives voters of an alternative source of news ahead of elections due later this month.

The switching-off of the SABC channels ahead of elections means that the state broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), remains the only source of information.

The ZBC’s record of partisan broadcasting in favour of President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu (PF) party has left many in Zimbabwe with little confidence in the ZBC’s credibility.

Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai has been pushing for media reforms, and in particular an overhaul of the state broadcaster as a prerequisite to holding free and fair elections.

Douglas Mwonzora, spokesman for the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change party, said on Tuesday the state broadcaster had over the years turned itself into a "conveyor belt" of Zanu (PF) propaganda.

Doubt remains over the implementation of media reforms, as the ZBC and the state-owned media have served as a consistent propaganda outlet for Zanu (PF) and are again expected to do so ahead of the July 31 election.

Sentech joins a growing list of signal carriers that have cut off viewing of its channels in Zimbabwe.

In April, Botswana Television (B-TV) cut off its signal to Zimbabwe and blocked access to B-TV, while in 2010, South Africa’s e.tv blocked access to free viewing of its e.tv channel on the free-to-air decoders Wiztech, Vivid, Fortec and Philibao.

Trevor Maisiri, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the decision was likely to have been a purely business decision by the SABC, but would limit media choices for a section of Zimbabweans.

"By default, Mr Mugabe is the biggest beneficiary in all this. It is most likely that those affected will have a choice to watch more of the ZBC, but whether they do that or not is unclear.

"What this simply emphasises is the need for state media to open up and allow plurality," said Mr Maisiri.

In February last year, Sentech was ordered by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to encrypt its signal within the next three months. It is unclear why it took the company until now to comply with the court ruling.

The ultimatum from the court to disconnect viewers outside South Africa followed an approach by eBotswana, a subsidiary of South Africa’s e.tv, which in 2011 asked the Johannesburg court for an order to compel the signal carrier to encrypt its signal, as failure to do so had given rise to rampant signal piracy.

Zimbabwe has the highest broadcast piracy rate in Africa, 92%, according to Research Board International, and has more than 3-million satellite dishes.

The SABC channels have become popular with thousands of Zimbabweans, who are frustrated by poor programming, a dearth of local broadcasting standards and a lack of variety from the ZBC.

Pay-television service DStv, offered by MultiChoice, is likely to cash in on the scrambling of the SABC channels by Sentech and will seek to attract new subscribers and increase its subscriber base.

Sentech had not responded to requests for comment at the time of going to press on Tuesday night.