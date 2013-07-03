AdVantage closes shop as ad revenue dips

PLUNGING circulation figures and shrinking advertising revenue have forced the marketing and media magazine AdVantage to shut down after 20 years in print.

The magazine announced on Tuesday that this month’s issue would be the last.

AdVantage, which branded itself as the most-read advertising and marketing publication, joins the growing pile of Media24 magazines such as Scoop! and Shape that have shut down.

The Audit Bureau of Circulation said in its first-quarter results release that the average business-to-business magazine circulated 6,000 copies monthly. Dev Naidoo, GM for Media24 magazines, said AdVantage’s circulation was at a low of 4,000 copies a month.

"Every magazine goes through its ups and downs, but the truth is advertising revenue has not been at the levels it should be to sustain its future. So, because of the declining revenue we are closing it down. The three permanent staff members will not be absorbed into the stable and have unfortunately been retrenched.

"It’s not an unusual occurrence for a company to review what it owns but it is regrettable that it has come to an end. It’s time for us to move on."

But AdVantage founder and former publisher Sandra Gordon said it was evident that Media24 lacked knowledge and experience of niche magazine publishing, hence the closure of many of its consumer titles that did not meet circulation expectations.

"Early commentators suggest that the fault lay entirely with the media giant. Not entirely so. After founding editor the late John Farquhar was shoved out by the Primedia Publishing board some five years ago, a succession of editors have trampled on the brand, treating AdVantage as their own personal fiefdom and using it to shamelessly polish their personal profile, then allowing the sales team to influence content, which often smacked of advertorial."

Ms Gordon, who is the CEO of the Media Magazine, which was the official competition to AdVantage, also said: "In addition, and in what appeared to be a desperate attempt to attract advertising from a wider range of prospects, the editorial content was extended to include media, promotions, events and marketing. Thus AdVantage lost its way."

Louise Marsland, publishing editor at TRENDlives.info and former editor of AdVantage, said niche publications such as AdVantage fulfilled a role in the industry.

"It was a business-to-business magazine and those kinds of publications are still needed in the market. They help build the industry to grow and profile industry leaders. It made a massive contribution in that regard. AdVantage has a 20-year history, so it’s very sad to see it go," she said.

Gill Moodie, editor and publisher of Grubstreet, said it was sad to see any publication being shut down. "Twenty years ago everybody thought that niche was the way to go, but it’s a different market now. It’s sad to see any title shut down but nothing is forever and today’s publishing world is quite tough," she said.

Media Tenor MD Theresa Lotter said the media environment had become more aggressive in the past few years. "It’s becoming increasingly difficult for niche media to survive in this market. Niche media need to find a strong and compelling focus or angle to work if they want to survive.

"In general, the whole market is under pressure to produce the best content and product. Advertising plays an important role as well. If you can’t get it, it’s hard to survive," she said.