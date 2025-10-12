Right to strike in SA will be unchanged, no matter how ICJ rules, says labour minister
As court ponders ILO convention, minister Nomakhosazana Meth says right to strike is enshrined in constitution
12 October 2025 - 18:42
SA is unfazed by whatever conclusion the International Court of Justice (ICJ) may reach on the right to strike, as the right is already guaranteed by the constitution, department of employment & labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.
The ICJ held public hearings last Monday (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-10-07-sa-backs-workers-right-to-strike-in-un-court-showdown/) to Wednesday at the request of 20 countries and five international organisations for an opinion on whether the right to strike is protected in terms of convention 87 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)...
