Unions sign above-inflation wage deal at South32 Hillside Aluminium
Apart from increases workers will receive a one off signing bonus of R20,000, says Numsa
17 September 2025 - 17:39
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and trade union Solidarity have signed an above-inflation, multi-term wage agreement with South32 Hillside Aluminium.
South32 Hillside Aluminium describes itself as the largest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere, producing primary aluminium for the domestic and export markets...
