Cosatu members to decide who to support during municipal polls
Deputy president Mike Shingange says any decision ‘must not be to the detriment of the unity of the alliance that has served SA for a long time’
16 September 2025 - 13:17
Cosatu, a key ally of the struggling ANC, said it would be up to delegates to decide which party to support during the much-anticipated local government elections in 2026.
This as another ally, the SACP, has taken a decision to contest elections under its own banner as it has grown increasingly critical of the ANC’s track record in government and has spoken out against its lackadaisical approach in dealing with service delivery, malfeasance, maladministration and systemic looting in the public service...
