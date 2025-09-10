Striking Macsteel workers back at work
Numsa leader Irvin Jim thanked union leadership for leading from the front against Macsteel
10 September 2025 - 13:05
Metalworkers’ union Numsa says workers at Macsteel are back at work following a strike after the steel producer “forcefully retrenched” workers for allegedly rejecting a R40,000 retrenchment package.
The weeklong strike ended on Friday after parties reached a deal that saw those retrenched “placed in jobs within Macsteel”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.