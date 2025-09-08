The government has moved to implement one of the largest labour reforms since the nineties, giving more protection to smaller companies, which, unlike their bigger peers, do not have expansive human resources capabilities.
The new rules, gazetted by employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth, also lower the bar for the dismissal of experienced workers deemed to be underperforming by the employer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.