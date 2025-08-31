Firms forced to comply with equity rules amid court battles
D-Day for employers to follow new equity rules as Neasa and Sakeliga vow to go to top court
31 August 2025 - 17:11
Monday marks the first day for employers in different sectors across the country to start reporting according to the government’s new employment equity regulations despite pending legal challenges.
The National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa), which represents about 7,000 employers, and business lobby group Sakeliga last week lost an urgent legal challenge in the Pretoria high court where it sought an interim order to suspend the employment equity regulations pending a review application...
