Pay deal between Numsa and motor sector bosses imminent
Wage talks are expected to conclude on Saturday, says Retail Motor Industry Organisation
19 August 2025 - 19:19
A wage deal between metalworkers’ union Numsa and employers in the motor sector is expected to be signed at the weekend, Business Day can confirm.
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), told Business Day the union was “still engaging with employers with a view of resolving the wage talks soon”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.