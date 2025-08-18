Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
Metalworkers’ union Numsa and dtic in race against time to find a strategic partner for Kariega factory
18 August 2025 - 14:12
Metalworkers’ union Numsa and the department of trade, industry & competition (dtic) are racing against time to find strategic partners to take over the Goodyear SA plant in the Eastern Cape and safeguard more than 900 jobs before a two-month deadline expires.
The tyre manufacturing plant in Kariega shut its doors on Friday after unions secured an improved severance deal, which will see each retrenched employee receive a lump sum, plus four weeks’ pay for every year worked. The workers will also get their August salary and a 2025 bonus entitlement accrual. ..
