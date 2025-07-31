Labour 20 summit commits to slashing joblessness, gender pay gap
An economy that doesn’t invest in young people has no future, says Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi
31 July 2025 - 16:37
The country’s four labour federations shone the spotlight on the scourges of youth unemployment, the need for gender pay parity, social dialogue and skills development at the Labour 20 (L20) summit held with the G20 framework this week.
The L20 summit took place from Monday to Tuesday in George, Western Cape. Speaking on the sidelines of the employment working group ministerial meeting on Thursday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said key discussion topics pertained to the lack of employment among young people who were not in employment, education or training. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.