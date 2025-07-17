Gautrain and Numsa sign 4.2% wage agreement
Parties agree on one-year, above-inflation deal after employees voted against going on strike
17 July 2025 - 10:43
Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have signed a one-year, above-inflation 4.2% wage deal after employees voted against going on strike this week.
In a statement on Thursday, BOC corporate communications manager Lebogang Tsotetsi said the pay deal marked the conclusion of the wage negotiation process. ..
