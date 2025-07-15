Numsa and Gautrain reach deal on four issues but not pay demand
Numsa has revised its wage demand from 7% to 6%, while SA’s inflation rate was 2.8% in April
15 July 2025 - 13:11
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) have reached consensus on four key demands, with the above-inflation pay increase demand the only issue still unresolved.
Numsa has revised its wage demand from 7% to 6%, while BOC has not moved from its 4.2% wage offer. SA’s inflation rate meanwhile edged up from March’s 2.7% to 2.8% in April. ..
