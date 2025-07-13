Samwu pushes for contentious 3.5% wage deal in Tshwane
SA Municipal Workers Union ‘remains committed to engagements in the hope of securing an amicable resolution’
13 July 2025 - 20:18
The country’s largest municipal workers’ union, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), has called on the City of Tshwane to honour a 2021/22 wage deal of 3.5% the metro was exempted from implementing, as parties look to return to the bargaining council where the exemption application will be heard again next week.
This follows acting labour court judge Sean Snyman’s ruling on the capital city’s wage exemption applications regarding the 3.5% wage increase for 2021 and a 5.4% pay hike for 2023. ..
