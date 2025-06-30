Unions seek mandate on Prasa’s final revised wage offer of 5.5%
An initial offer of 3% recently tabled by the employer was labelled an ‘insult’ to workers
30 June 2025 - 14:43
The two largest unions at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have embarked on a mandate-seeking process after the troubled rail operator tabled a final revised offer of 5.5% for 2025/26.
This after the United National Transport Union (Untu) and rival SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) rejected a 3% offer the employer tabled recently, labelling it an insult to workers. ..
