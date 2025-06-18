Unions reject Prasa’s 3% wage offer, which Untu calls ‘disgraceful’
Management accused of ignoring corrupt tenders and failing to offer a fair wage increase and job security
18 June 2025 - 16:51
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has lashed out at Prasa’s bargaining style and what it terms “delaying tactics” after the passenger rail operator tabled a 3% wage offer to unions.
SA’s inflation rate edged up from March’s 2.7% to 2.8% in April. Untu and rival union the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) signed a multiterm wage agreement for increases of 6% each year over a three-year period with Transnet last week...
