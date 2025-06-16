Transnet, unions sign above-inflation wage agreement
Labour stability needed for mission to improve its performance, says bailed-out rail and ports operator
16 June 2025 - 16:56
Struggling rail operator Transnet has reached a wage deal with the two largest unions at the utility for above-inflation increases of 6% each year over a three-year period.
This follows the conclusion of a conciliation process by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) last week...
