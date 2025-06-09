Numsa and plastics sector bosses sign above-inflation pay deal
We think we’ve been able to secure a settlement in the best interest of workers, says Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim
09 June 2025 - 11:47
Numsa, the country’s largest union, has signed a multi-term above-inflation wage deal with five employers in the country’s multi billion-rand plastics sector, which is set to be extended to nonparties in a sector employing about 34,000 workers nationally.
The wage agreement would see workers getting pay increases of 7% effective July 1, a 6% increase effective July 2026 and another 6% increase from July 2027. The inflation rate slightly increased from the 2.7% recorded in March to 2.8% in April. ..
