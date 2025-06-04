SA plans charm offensive to lure skilled migrants and expats
First national labour migration policy proposes aggressive recruitment among diaspora, foreign professionals
04 June 2025 - 05:00
SA plans to launch an “aggressive” recruitment campaign targeting skilled foreign professionals to revitalise the sluggish economy, including potential subsidies for immigration costs, hoping to reverse the brain drain and revive key sectors.
Another key cog in the department of employment & labour plan to grow SA’s skills base is to lure back experienced expats, who have sought greener pastures elsewhere...
