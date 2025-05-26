Plastics industry employers table above-inflation wage offer to unions
Three-year offer includes 7% raise in the first year and 6% in the outer years
26 May 2025 - 19:13
Employers in SA’s multibillion-rand plastics industry have tabled a multiyear wage proposal to unions in the sector’s bargaining council aimed at bringing stability to businesses employing nearly 40,000 workers nationally.
CEO of the Plastic Convertors Association of SA Natalie van Vreden said employers had tabled a three-year wage offer with increases based on minimum rates of pay of 7% in the first year and 6% in the outer years, respectively. Inflation is hovering near 3%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.