Numsa demands 10% wage hike in plastics sector but employers offer 0%
There are about 1,800 plastics firms employing about 60,000 workers across the country
20 May 2025 - 15:11
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is meeting employers in the plastics sector on Tuesday, where it is demanding a 10% wage increase across the board, while the bosses have tabled a 0% increase.
The third round of pay talks began on Monday and are held under the auspices of the Metals Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC) and the Plastics Negotiating Forum, a sub-structure of the MEIBC. ..
