Prasa fails to table just offer within 30 days, says Untu
In April, the two unions gave Prasa a month to table a ‘just and fair’ wage offer to its workforce following the lodging of a dispute
19 May 2025 - 12:48
Unions at rail operator Prasa are pinning their hopes on the CCMA to intervene in a wage dispute that threatens to turn into debilitating a strike if no deal is reached.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) want the dispute resolution body to help broker an acceptable wage agreement between themselves and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA...
