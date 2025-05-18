Union to strike if no revised offer tabled in Transnet cliffhanger
The United National Transport Union’s decision rests on the CCMA process
18 May 2025 - 16:04
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is expected to table a proposal on Monday aimed at breaking the wage impasse between Transnet and one of its largest unions, the United National Transport Union (Untu).
The union warned that it would issue a notice of industrial action if there were no revised offer...
