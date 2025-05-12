Fuming municipal unions explore legal options on Tshwane wage ruling
Unions accuse labour court of judicial overreach for reviewing and setting aside SA Local Government Bargaining Council’s decisions
12 May 2025 - 12:06
Two of the country’s largest municipal workers’ unions are exploring legal options after criticising the labour court for judicial overreach for reviewing and setting aside binding decisions of the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc) on wage increases for the Tshwane metro’s municipal staff.
This follows acting labour court judge Sean Snyman’s ruling on the City of Tshwane’s wage exemption applications in respect of the 3.5% wage increase for 2021 and a 5.4% pay hike for 2023...
