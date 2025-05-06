Employment equity targets published by employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth in April face a legal challenge.
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Baker McKenzie labour expert Johan Botes on what the changes may mean for business once implemented, key timelines and arguments for and against the changes.
Join the discussion:
The Context
Business organisations and the DA are fighting the targets that 18 economic sectors must achieve in five years under threat of turnover fines as high as 10%.
The targets set the percentages of the four upper occupational levels — top management, senior management, professionally qualified or middle management, and skilled technical or junior management — which must be occupied by designated groups, namely historically disadvantaged groups of people based on race, gender and disability.
Baker McKenzie labour expert Johan Botes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Designated employers with 50 or more employees, including organs of state regardless of the number of employees, are required to immediately review and align their employment equity plans with these five-year sector-specific employment equity targets to ensure equitable representation of suitably qualified individuals from designated groups across all occupational levels.
Employers with fewer than 50 employees, however, will no longer be required to prepare employment equity plans and submit annual employment equity reports.
BUSINESS LAW FOCUS
PODCAST | Employment equity targets — should business be worried?
Evan Pickworth talks to Baker McKenzie labour expert Johan Botes
Employment equity targets published by employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth in April face a legal challenge.
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Baker McKenzie labour expert Johan Botes on what the changes may mean for business once implemented, key timelines and arguments for and against the changes.
Join the discussion:
The Context
Business organisations and the DA are fighting the targets that 18 economic sectors must achieve in five years under threat of turnover fines as high as 10%.
The targets set the percentages of the four upper occupational levels — top management, senior management, professionally qualified or middle management, and skilled technical or junior management — which must be occupied by designated groups, namely historically disadvantaged groups of people based on race, gender and disability.
Designated employers with 50 or more employees, including organs of state regardless of the number of employees, are required to immediately review and align their employment equity plans with these five-year sector-specific employment equity targets to ensure equitable representation of suitably qualified individuals from designated groups across all occupational levels.
Employers with fewer than 50 employees, however, will no longer be required to prepare employment equity plans and submit annual employment equity reports.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
DA heads to court to challenge ‘rigid national race quotas’
Employment equity targets published for 18 economic sectors
LETTER: Employment equity laws cost jobs
WATCH: New employment equity targets in force
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.