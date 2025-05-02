Union says it will fight Eskom’s plan to take over distribution in failed municipalities
Union Imatu says electricity distribution is a core service that municipalities are legally empowered to manage in terms of the constitution
02 May 2025 - 12:35
Eskom’s plan to take over electricity distribution in defaulting municipalities is a serious encroachment on constitutionally mandated local government functions, according to the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu).
Imatu, which represents more than 110,000 municipal employees, said Eskom’s plan posed a direct threat to municipal jobs, accountability and service delivery...
