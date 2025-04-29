Draft code on dismissal not a blank cheque to fire workers, Cosatu tells Saftu
Guide ‘places a premium on employment justice and the efficient operation of an employer’s business’
29 April 2025 - 17:21
ANC-aligned labour federation Cosatu has lashed out at the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) for allegedly saying a draft code on dismissal effectively gives a blank cheque to employers to fire workers without following labour legislation.
The draft code of good practice on dismissal was published in the Government Gazette in January by labour & employment minister Nomakhosazana Meth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.