WATCH: Strike looms as Transnet wage talks fail

Business Day TV speaks to Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie

23 April 2025 - 19:07
Picture: THULANI MBELE
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has warned it will strike after pay talks with Transnet deadlocked. Business Day TV spoke to Atenkosi Plaatjie, the union’s spokesperson, more detail.

