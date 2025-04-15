Prasa has 60 days to make ‘just and fair wage offer’ to unions
Satawu and Untu’s consolidated wage demands include a 15% across-the-board increase, while inflation hovers at about 3%
15 April 2025 - 13:36
The CCMA has given the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) 60 days to table a “just and fair” wage offer to its workforce, following a dispute lodged by the two biggest unions at the state-owned rail operator.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) declared the dispute in March after Prasa management refused to formally table a wage offer. The decision to refer the matter to the CCMA came after three attempts to initiate wage negotiations for 2025/26. ..
