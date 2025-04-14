Untu members to embark on strike ballot after Transnet wage talks deadlock
There are concerns Untu could disrupt operations while minister Barbara Creecy is trying to turn the entity around
14 April 2025 - 20:31
The United National Transport Union (Untu) is set to approach its members for a strike balloting process after wage talks with Transnet deadlocked on Monday.
A strike action could disrupt port operations during a time when transport minister Barbara Creecy is trying to turn around the cash-strapped state-owned rail and ports operator. ..
