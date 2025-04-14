Numsa demands 10% wage increase in motor sector
Union says the rising cost of living and stagnant wages have pushed many workers below the breadline
14 April 2025 - 05:00
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union representing more than 400,000 workers, is demanding a 10% wage increase in the motor sector.
The motor sector covers more than 300,000 workers, who fall under the Motor Industries Bargaining Council. Employer organisations that are part of the council include the Fuel Retailers Association and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation...
