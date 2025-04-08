Nehawu tells Africa to reduce overreliance on US markets
Union calls on African states to commit to protecting and nurturing their minerals and trading in Africa
08 April 2025 - 19:51
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has criticised US President Donald Trump’s “imperialist political attacks” on SA and misinformation by Afrikaner rights group AfriForum about “imaginary” genocide in the country.
Briefing the media on the outcomes of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, the union’s leaders said the NEC condemned these acts and called on African states to consolidate their commitment to “protect and nurture their minerals and to do trade here in Africa [instead of] overrelying [on the] US”. ..
