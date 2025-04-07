Prasa CEO to meet two main rail unions over 15% wage demand
Untu and Satawu declare CCMA dispute and threaten action after rail operator’s ‘refusal’ to respond
07 April 2025 - 18:00
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) group CEO Hishaam Emeran is on Tuesday expected to meet with the two largest unions at the rail operator after they lodged a dispute at the CCMA over their demands for wage increases of 15%.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and SA Transport & Allied Workers Union (Satawu) declared a dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) weeks ago and threatened industrial action after Prasa “refused” to formally respond to demands for wage increases five times the rate of inflation...
