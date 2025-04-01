Ekurhuleni locked in ongoing talks with disgruntled metro officials
Cops embarked on an illegal wage protest last month and used their official vehicles to blockade crucial routes
01 April 2025 - 20:29
The Ekurhuleni metro say discussions between the city and disgruntled metro police officials who embarked on an illegal wage protest last month continue.
“On Monday, we had a follow-up meeting to give feedback from the city’s point of view, regarding the issues raised,” Ekurhuleni finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi told Business Day on Tuesday. “The discussions are ongoing.” ..
