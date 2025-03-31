Unions say there’s still no formal wage offer from Prasa
Two unions declared a dispute with the CCMA after talks stalled for the third time in Joburg a week ago
31 March 2025 - 16:52
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) management has yet to formally table an offer to the two largest unions in its workplace, who have now approached dispute resolution body the CCMA for intervention.
“There is still no offer on the table from the management,” said Atenkosi Plaatjie, spokesperson of the United National Transport Union (Untu). She said the dispute of mutual interest would be heard at the CCMA on April 10. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.