Unions threaten strike at Prasa as wage talks stall

The two largest unions at Prasa have declared a dispute at the CCMA and are threatening industrial action after the rail operator “refused” to formally respond to demands for wage increases five times the rate of inflation.
A strike could leave millions of commuters reliant on trains for transportation in limbo and stall the recovery programme of the past year that saw the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) reopening several rail lines in Gauteng and Western Cape that were subjected to severe damage, theft and vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown . ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.