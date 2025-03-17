FlySafair and Solidarity plan wage talks to limit staff ‘exodus’
Union committed to ensuring aviation firm will be able to maintain its position as a reliable and stable airline
17 March 2025 - 14:27
Wage talks between local and regional airline FlySafair and trade union Solidarity are set to kick off on Thursday, three months after a debilitating strike by SAA pilots left travellers stranded and cost the national carrier millions.
Solidarity’s network organiser for the aviation industry, Remon Viviers, said the union was preparing to enter into the salary negotiations with the aim of improving the employment conditions of pilots. ..
