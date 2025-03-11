Cosatu urges Ramaphosa not to negotiate sections of NHI amid pushback
First deputy president says changing bill after it has been passed might be unconstitutional
11 March 2025 - 05:00
While President Cyril Ramaphosa is deliberating on the rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and negotiates with the DA on the fine print, ANC tripartite alliance partner Cosatu says it will fight any changes to the NHI Act.
The act has been a point of contention in the government of national unity (GNU). The DA has been pushing against its implementation, while the ANC’s tripartite alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, have formed a front to ensure its implementation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.