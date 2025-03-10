Unions reject revised Transnet offer as parties start cooling-off period
But Transnet says the revised offer remains above inflation and represents a 16% wage increment over the three-year period
10 March 2025 - 12:19
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have both rejected Transnet’s revised wage offer for above-inflation increases, setting the stage for potential industrial action that could disrupt port operations and blight the struggling economy.
This is after parties met at Esselen Park outside Kempton Park for intense negotiations over three days last week, where the ports operator revised its offer to 5.5% for the first and second years and 5% in the last year of the agreement. ..
