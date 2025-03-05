Unions reject Transnet CPI-based wage offer and threaten strike
Satawu is demanding an increase of 17.5% for three years, a moratorium on retrenchments while the deal is in force and cheaper medical aid
05 March 2025 - 11:49
The two largest unions at struggling ports, rail and pipeline company Transnet have tabled wage increases five times the rate of SA’s inflation, citing a spate of economic crises dogging the working class.
And in what could be a sign of tough salary talks ahead, the picketing rules were signed by parties two weeks ago, ahead of the negotiations, which got under way in Esselen Park outside Kempton Park on Tuesday. ..
